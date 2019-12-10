Chana Boteach Discusses Opening of ‘Kosher Sex’ Store (XBIZ)

Read the full article by Zoe Tamara at XBIZ.com

More than two decades ago, “Kosher Sex: A Recipe for Passion and Intimacy” hit bookstands, sparking both controversy and simultaneously a movement. In his famed (or infamous, depending on who you ask) book, Rabbi Shmuley Boteach offers his own unique takes on relationships, sex and marriage in teachings derived from Judaism and the Torah.

Flash forward 20 years and the first-ever Kosher Sex store is up and running, helmed by none other than his daughter, Chana Boteach.

Situated in a posh district of Tel Aviv, Kosher Sex could best be described as a sex “boutique” designed for committed couples to pop in, explore and hopefully leave with a fun new addition to spice up their sex lives.

As of now, Boteach shares the storefront with her friend, Christina Dickens, whose sustainable vintage denim label, Foreign Denim, offers a chic and inviting contrast for passersby.