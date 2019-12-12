FSC Elections Close Sunday, December 15 at Midnight

Voting for members Free Speech Coalition 2020-21 Board of Directors will close this Sunday, December 15, at 11:59PM. A total of seven Board seats are open for election. Each elected board member will serve a two-year term.

Six current board members are running for re-election, including:

Cathy Beardsley (President and CEO, Segpay)

Jeffrey Douglas (Attorney; FSC Board Chair)

Steve Craig (CEO, Nalpac)

Mark Schecter (Owner, ATMLA)

Scott Watkins (Vice President, Doc Johnson) and

Bob Christian (Director of New Business Development, Adam and Eve)

Two potential newcomers to the board are also running:

Lance Hart (activist, performer, owner, Sweet Femdom/ManUp Films)

Jon Blitt (Vice President, Mile High Media)

Full bios for each candidate can be found here.

All FSC members in good standing as of November 1 are eligible to vote. An email with a link and voting instructions was sent to all FSC members on Monday, December 9.

Any FSC member in good standing who did not receive the election link and believes they should have, or who has any other questions about the election process, should contact info@freespeechcoalition.com.