BUDAPEST—Talent Testing Service is pleased to announce they have opened a location in Budapest.

This is the same as TTS in the U.S., and in addition to throat swabs for all performers and anal swabs for female talent.

The price of the testing is 34,000 HUF or roughly $105 Euro, and results will be back on the same day if performers test before 11 a.m. and the next day if they test after.

The lab is located at 144 Vàci ùt, Budapest, 1138 off the Blue Metro Line 3 at the Forgách utca station.