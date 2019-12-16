FSC Announces New Board Members, Runoff Election

LOS ANGELES — Free Speech Coalition congratulates five returning members and one new member on their election to the FSC Board of Directors for the 2020-21 term. One additional seat will require a run-off election.

Board Chair Jeffrey Douglas, Treasurer Bob Christian (Adam and Eve), Scott Watkins (Doc Johnson), Mark Schechter (ATMLA), and Cathy Beardsley (Segpay) were each re-elected for another two-year term. Jon Blitt (Mile High Media) joins the Board for the first time.

“We welcome our newest Board member, Jon Blitt, and thank our returning members for their continued service,” says Free Speech Coalition Executive Director Michelle L. LeBlanc. “We have ambitious goals for 2020, and I’m pleased to have such an experienced and committed Board supporting the work ahead.”

One seat remains open on the Board, with Nalpac CEO Steve Craig and producer/performer Lance Hart each receiving an equal number of votes. A run-off election to fill the final Board seat will begin tomorrow, December 17 and end at 11:59PM on Monday, December 23.

Members in good standing will receive an email tomorrow morning instructing them how to vote in the run-off election.