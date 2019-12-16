George McDonald, Dubbed the ‘1st Male Porn Star,’ Has Passed (AVN)

Read the full article by Mark Kernes at AVN.com

George McDonald, a California native who appeared in a minimum of 14 adult films between 1970 and 1975, and likely many more sound and silent loops, has died near his home in Sausalito, just north of San Francisco—and just a few blocks from where some outdoor scenes in Behind the Green Door were shot. He died on Saturday, December 14, though the cause of death was not revealed. He was 70 years old.

According to an obituary on The Rialto Report, McDonald was a “porn star” in the days when porn was still very much an under-the-table commodity at adult bookstores, sold as reels of film since videocassettes were a techie’s dream for the future. In fact, there were so few identifiable males working in porn in those days, and so few full-length productions being made, that at one point, nine theaters in San Francisco were showing McDonald movies at the same time.