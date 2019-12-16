SWOPLA’s Dec.17th International Day to End Violence Against Sex Workers Event

LOS ANGELES – SWOPLA’s International Day to End Violence Against Sex Workers Event is this Tuesday evening, December 17th.

It will be held at Altamed’s Chapel location at 512 S. Indian St. from 6:30pm to 8:30pm.

Sex Worker Outreach Project Los Angeles will provide snacks, refreshments, hot food, safer sex supplies, and have free HIV screening available.

Throughout the evening holiday cards will be written to incarcerated sex workers as well as holding a memorial ceremony for the sex workers who have been killed this year. Artwork made by sex workers at 2018’s IDEVSW SWOP Event will be on display.