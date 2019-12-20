ESPLER Project Commends ‘SAFE SEX Workers’ Study Act (XBIZ)

Read the full article by Drew Fox at XBIZ.com

SAN FRANCISCO — The SESTA/FOSTA Examination of Secondary Effects for Sex Workers Study Act (aka the “SAFE SEX Workers Study Act”) received praise today from the Erotic Service Providers Legal Education and Research Project (ESPLER).

The sex worker and sexual privacy advocacy group commended U.S. Representatives Ro Khanna (D-CA) and Barbara Lee (D-CA) for introducing the bill earlier this week to study the secondary effects of the SESTA (Stop Enabling Sex Traffickers Act)/FOSTA (Allow States and Victims to Fight Online Sex Trafficking Act) Senate and House bills on the health and safety of sex workers.

The SAFE SEX Workers Study Act, if passed, would direct the Department of Health and Human Services to study and report within a year on those secondary effects.