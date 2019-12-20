How to Start a Non-Profit From the Ground Up in Adult (XBIZ)

Read the full article by Leya Tanit at XBIZ.com

When starting a non-profit, be prepared for your whole life to change, in ways you probably did not even come close to considering.

Be prepared to give yourself fully to the cause that you have decided to care for and promote. I promise you, if the cause you have chosen is not something you believe in with your complete heart and soul, you will not succeed.

Be prepared to learn, to make mistakes and to pick yourself back up over and over again.

Saving the world, in whichever capacity you have chosen to do so, will not come easy. Persist. It is worth the tears and the sleepless nights. Because when you start to get it right, the feeling of accomplishment and the good that you can do outweighs all of this.

What is an NPO?

A non-profit organization (or NPO) is similar to a business entity, but measures its success by standards other than profit.



Funding an NPO

Raising funds at the beginning of your non-profit journey can be extremely frustrating, because the only person who likely believes in you … is you.

Get Help

Even the strongest, most accomplished people in this world cannot run an empire alone and the same goes for a non-profit organization.

Be Positive

Remember to remain positive – you cannot please everyone all of the time. There will always be those who will not think your service adequate.