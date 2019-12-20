On the Set: Erika Lust’s ‘Estate Sale’ Brings Vintage Vibes to XConfessions (XBIZ)

Read the full article by Zoe Tamara at XBIZ.com

LOS ANGELES — As I pull up to one of the many nondescript bungalows on a quiet street in South Los Angeles, a vintage pink-and-red couch sits lonely, abandoned on the front porch.

It’s the only marker on a sleepy stretch of road — which is just waking up on a tranquil Saturday morning — hinting that this is the shoot location for “Estate Sale,” the latest creation for Erika Lust’s venerable XConfessions site.

The door swings open and Lotus Lain, wearing jeans and an oversized Doc Johnson tee, pops out. “We’re just in the back,” she says, welcoming me inside.

Skirting past the fringed couch that inevitably makes an appearance later, we snake through the home. It belongs to a friend of the director’s, and although they’ve only just moved in, it’s piled high with knick-knacks, vintage furniture and collectibles.

It’s a far cry from the shoots that typically happen but a few miles north in Porn Valley. Nondescript luxury is replaced with retro specificity, the ubiquitous white couch traded in for the aforementioned design. They’re doing something different today.

Aside from [star, Daisy] Ducati and Lain, it’s none of the usual suspects. Director Gordon B. sits off to the side while Kristina River, the director of photography, mulls through the scene, establishing the line of view for the camera and making notes of where to take the next shot from.

It’s Gordon’s first adult shoot, although he’s no stranger to the industry. As the son of Richard Pacheco, an acclaimed performer and director from the ‘80s, the shoot is very much a first-stab at something familiar in many senses of the word.

“I grew up in a very sex-positive household,” Gordon relates. “My dad was an adult actor and my mom was a sex therapist. When I was caught with Playboy magazines, he just gave them to me and put a lock on my door.”