FSC Releases Simplified Guide to AB 5

Free Speech Coalition, the national trade organization for the adult industry, has published simplified guidance to help adult companies navigate California’s new AB 5 law. AB 5 goes into effect on January 1, 2020, and requires companies to transition

their California-based independent contractors to employees, or risk significant fines.

The new guidance helps break down the law into simple terms, and provides potential options for adult companies and workers.

“AB 5 affects every industry, not just the adult industry,” says Michelle L. LeBlanc, Executive Director of Free Speech Coalition “There is widespread confusion about what is actually in the law and how to comply with it. The one thing that is clear is that there is significant potential risk for any business that pays California-based workers — from studio and cam performers to production crew to office staff — as independent contractors. We’ll be doing more education about AB 5 in the new year, but with so much confusion, and the law going into effect in just a few weeks, we wanted to provide clarified guidance for our members.”

The FSC Guide to AB 5 is available on the Free Speech Coalition website.

