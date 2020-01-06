GirlsDoPorn: Judge Proposes Awarding $12.3M in Damages to Models (XBIZ)

Read the full article at XBIZ.com

SAN DIEGO — San Diego Superior Court Judge Kevin Enright filed today a “(Proposed) Statement of Decision” on the civil case against the owner and staff of the GirlsDoPorn website brought forth by 22 models who shot for them. The statement proposes awarding the plaintiffs over $12 million in compensatory and punitive damages.

The 22 models, known as “Jane Does,” claimed “fraud, concealment, false promise, misappropriation of likeness and violation of Business and Professions Code,” against GirlsDoPorn (and associated entities), owner Michael Pratt, videographer Matthew Wolfe and on-camera performer Andre “Dre” Garcia.

The civil proceeding was not a jury trial, and Judge Enright was the only person to decide on the claims, after listening to several weeks’ worth of testimony.

“The Court finds Plaintiffs have proven that Defendants use fraudulent practices to facilitate […] [recruitment of] a constant stream of new models,” wrote the judge.

Moreover, Judge Enright agreed with the 22 Jane Does that the GirlsDoPorn team “take considerable, calculated steps to falsely assure prospective models that their videos will never be posted online, come to light in the United States or be seen by anyone who might know them. Defendants’ assurances of privacy and security are reinforced by paid ‘references’ — women hired who are, or pose as, previous models and (in accordance with a script) provide new recruits with false comfort that the experience is safe and enjoyable and that the videos have never appeared online or been discovered by anyone in the models’ lives.”

This is consistent with the testimony of several former models and some former GirlsDoPorn associates.