Here Are 9 Sex Tech Firms Featured At 2020 CES After Ban Lifted (AVN)

Electronics show ends prohibition against bogusly labeled “immoral, obscene, indecent, profane” tech products.

After last year’s debacle in which the Consumer Electronics Show, the annual technology extravaganza in Las Vegas, gave an “innovation” award to the Lora DiCarlo Osé sex toy, only to take away the award due to the supposedly “immoral” nature of the product, and then finally to reinstate the award after public outcry, sexual technology, already incredibly popular with the public, will finally feature prominently at this year’s CES.

The show, which opens tomorrow (January 7) at the Las Vegas Convention Center, lifted its prohibition against giving awards or space in the show’s “health and wellness” category to products it deemed “immoral, obscene, indecent, profane,” or otherwise offensive—which covered the gamut of sexually oriented technology, especially those sex tech products aimed at women.

With the ban lifted, here are 9 sex tech companies that will be found at CES 2020:

SATISFYER

XR BRANDS

MYSTERY VIBE

MORARI MEDICAL

CRAVE

COME PLAY INC.

LORA DICARLO

OHMIBOD

PULSE