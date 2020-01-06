‘Naked Philanthropist’ Has Raised $500K+ to fight Australian Bushfires (YNOT)

Read the full article by Miss Lagsalot at YNOT.com

Never let anyone tell you that online sex work does more harm than good. Firefighters, aid organizations, and koalas in Australia beg to differ.

As Australian wildfires continued to burn out of control last week and millions watched in helpless horror, one sex worker decided she was going to do something about it. On the evening of Friday, January 3, the LA-based model Social media influencer and OnlyFans model Kaylen Ward tweeted to her 100K+ Twitter followers: “I’m sending nudes to every person who donates atleast [sic] $10 to any one of these fundraisers for the wildfires in Australia. Every $10 you donate = one nude picture from me to your DM. You must send me confirmation that you donated.”

Within minutes, reported Buzzfeed, “The tweet took off, with more than 40,000 retweets, and Ward’s inbox was soon flooded.” By the end of the day on Saturday, she tweeted that she’d raised $60K, and she’d renamed herself “The Naked Philanthropist” on Twitter.

“I did not expect this to blow up the way it did and I was not prepared to answer 20,000 + DMs,” she tweeted on Sunday morning. By midday on January 5, she’d an astonishing half million dollars.

Miss Lagsalot is an adult industry hanger-on who’s been writing about her obsession with porn for over a decade.