Will Conservative Push for Obscenity Prosecutions Bear Fruit? (YNOT)

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Earlier this month, four Republican members of Congress sent a letter to Attorney General William Barr in which they urged Barr to “declare the prosecution of obscene pornography a criminal justice priority” and to encourage the U.S. Attorneys beneath Barr to “bring prosecutions against the major producers and distributors of such material.”

In their letter, the lawmakers also reminded Barr that during the 2016 presidential campaign, then-candidate Donald Trump “signed the first-ever anti-pornography pledge” and noted that “15 state legislatures have declared that pornography is a causing a public health crisis.”

It’s not the first time Barr has been reminded of his boss’ campaign pledge; just under a year ago, Enough is Enough, the same anti-porn group that authored the pledge, called upon Barr to uphold Trump’s pledge before he had even been confirmed as Attorney General.

Gene Zorkin has been covering legal and political issues for various adult publications (and under a variety of different pen names) since 2002.