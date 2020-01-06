Year After Osé Snub, CES May Give Award to Data-Based Vibrator (AVN)

Read the full article by Michael French at AVN.com

Lioness biofeedback sex toy is finalist for ‘Last Gadget Standing’ Honors

Last year, the Consumer Electronics Show gave an “innovation” award to the Lora DiCarlo Osé “blended orgasm” sex toy, then took the award back because the device was considered “immoral, obscene, indecent, profane” and out of keeping with the show’s image. And then, after a public outcry led by Lora DiCarlo founder Lora Haddock, CES reversed course and gave the award back.

The debacle appears to have been an educational one for CES, because now, a year later, the show has a sex toy lined up for an award once again, and has invited sex tech companies to exhibit at the show in Las Vegas, from January 7 through January 10.

The Lioness “smart” vibrator has been named a finalist for the CES “Last Gadget Standing” award, according to a report by The Las Vegas Review-Journal. Advertised as “the world’s most advanced rabbit-style vibrator,” the toy gathers biofeedback in the form of “real data from your own arousal and orgasm” in order to personalize and improve the individual user’s experience—presumably making “arousal and orgasm” even better.

Liz Klinger, the Lioness CEO and founder, credited Haddock with opening the doors for women’s sex tech at CES.