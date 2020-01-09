Twitter Will Let You Limit Who Can Reply To Your Tweets. It’s Unclear How People Will Use This New Feature To Harass Each Other. (Buzzfeed News)

Read the full article by at Buzzfeed.com

Suzanne Xie, Twitter’s director of product management, told the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas Wednesday that the platform would soon be allowing users to restrict who could reply to their tweets.

According to the Verge, Xie said that Twitter would have a new setting called “conversation participants.” The feature would appear in the “compose tweet” screen.

“Getting ratioed, getting dunked on, the dynamics that happen that we think aren’t as healthy are definitely part of … our thinking about this,” Xie said.

The feature would have four reply settings. The “global” setting would allow any user to reply to the tweet, the “group” setting would limit replies just to people you follow or mention in the tweet, the “panel” setting would limit it just to people you mention, and “statement” would block all replies. Even though other users wouldn’t be able to reply to some tweets, they still would be able to read and screenshot them.

Kayvon Beykpour, Twitter’s head of product, said the platform’s priorities were “health, conversations, and interests.”