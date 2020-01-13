Talent: Your XBIZ 2020 Hot Sheet (XBIZ)

Read the full article by Zoe Tamara at XBIZ.com

LOS ANGELES — The 2020 XBIZ Show is set to kick off next week, welcoming all talent to the Andaz Hotel in West Hollywood for four days of action-packed networking and business-building opportunities.

Presented by ManyVids, the annual XBIZ Show will take place this year from Jan. 13-17. Boasting one of the most robust show schedules to date, this year will feature an unprecedented number of seminars and panels, billed as the all-new “Voices of Adult” program.

Showcasing the industry’s foremost experts and thought leaders, the new platform will examine the most cutting-edge trends that are shaping the future of adult entertainment, presenting more opportunities than ever for performers to flex and tone their entrepreneurial muscles.

Additionally, XBIZ is pleased to present the reimagined social hub for 2020: the Sunset Lounge. Located on the main floor.

For free talent registration and ticket information, click here.