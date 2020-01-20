2020 XBIZ Awards Winners Announced (XBIZ)

Read the full article by JC Adams at XBIZ.com

LOS ANGELES — Winners of the 2020 XBIZ Awards were announced Thursday night at the JW Marriott L.A. Live in downtown Los Angeles.

A star-studded red carpet affair that hosts a who’s who from the business of pleasure, the XBIZ Awards is the adult industry’s biggest night and the most comprehensive showcase of outstanding achievements within the adult industry. The annual gala recognizes outstanding achievement across every facet of the business, with this year’s event spanning 162 market segments and 1,520 nominees.

Adult superstar Stormy Daniels hosted the show. Stay tuned to XBIZ.com for event coverage, including red-carpet and on-the-scene photo galleries.