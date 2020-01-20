Deaf Brooklyn Man Sues Pornhub Over Lack of Subtitles (NY Daily News)

Read the full article by NOAH GOLDBERG at NYDailyNews.com
Some people read Playboy for the articles — and a deaf Brooklyn man apparently watches Pornhub with an eye to the plots.
You can’t enjoy a video like “Hot Step Aunt Babysits Disobedient Nephew” if you can’t hear the dialogue and everything else that’s going on, Yaroslav Suris says in a lawsuit in Brooklyn Federal Court.
Suris tried to watch numerous videos on Pornhub and other porn sites — like Youporn and Redtube — over several months, including “Sexy Cop Gets Witness To Talk” and “Daddy 4K – Allison Comes To Talk About Money To Her Boys Naughty Father,” the lawsuit says.
But the videos lack enough closed captioning, claims the class-action lawsuit filed on behalf of all deaf and hard-of-hearing people. The suit argues that the websites violate the Americans with Disabilities Act by not providing the same access to people who can’t hear.
“If the Websites were accessible, the Plaintiff and the Class wanted to access and would access all of their content, including premium and subscription content,” the lawsuit said.