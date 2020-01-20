FSC to Host “What I Wish I Would’ve Known” Panel For Newcomers to AVN

LAS VEGAS — The Free Speech Coalition will host a special, one-hour panel featuring top talent from converging segments of the adult industry to discuss what they wish they would’ve known prior to entering the adult industry. They will offer advice and anecdotes of their first impressions, first mistakes, and first successes along their career path, sharing insights with current and hopeful adult performers.

The panel will be moderated by AVN award winning adult performer, producer, and director, Casey Calvert. Calvert, an industry veteran, is well-known for everything from extreme BDSM to the softest solo scene, and everything in between. She also runs a very successful custom video business, and has parlayed her performing experience into directorial work for both Gamma and Lust Cinema.

The panel will include, jessica drake, Ana Foxxx, Casey Kisses, Karla Lane, and Wolf Hudson.

The panel will be recorded for future integration into FSC’s INSPIRE Program. The goal is to inspire better decision making among newcomers to the adult industry in the performer space. With proper knowledge, preparation and insights from those at the top, we hope to help more people succeed.

FSC Presents: Performers—What I Wish I Would’ve Known

Thursday, January 23rd

2 – 2:50 pm

Hard Rock Hotel and Casino

Festival Hall C

SPEAKER BIOS:

jessica drake, who is an exclusive Wicked Pictures performer, writer, and director, as well as emerging sexual wellness authority and activist. Her brilliant career has spanned nearly 20 years thus far. Traveling worldwide, her passion is giving people the support and sex education we all wish we would have had growing up, while helping them navigate porn. She’s also climbed Mt Kilimanjaro, has four quirky rescue chihuahuas, hates wet socks, and loves fine cheese.

Ana Foxxx, is one of today’s hottest & most sought after adult entertainers. She began her career in 2012 after a stint in modeling and has gone on to receive many awards for her outstanding sexual performances. Ana’s striking looks and incredible complexion make her stand out amongst her peers. She’s achieved many firsts & has opened the doors for more diversity in the way black femme sex workers are able to represent themselves.

Casey Kisses, a full time model & content producer in the adult industry since 2016. She is winner of multiple TEA awards and nominee of multiple AVN awards since 2017.

Karla Lane, a plus sized, 15 year veteran performer who has changed the face of mainstream porn. With her bubbly personality and intoxicating charm, Karla has broken through the body stereotypes that were predominant in the past.

Wolf Hudson, a 14 year adult film performer and content creator. He’s performed in all genres of the industry – straight, gay, bisexual, trans, and kink. He’s been an advocate for inclusion within the industry and he’s been a leader in breaking down the the established norms of what is expected from a male performer.