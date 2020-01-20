Greg Lansky Sells His Stake in Vixen Media Group (XBIZ)

Read the full article by JC Adams at XBIZ.com

LOS ANGELES — The Board of Directors of Vixen Media Group (VMG) announced this morning that co-founder Greg Lansky has sold his full stake in the company to focus on “new business ventures.”

The board confirms the sale is effective immediately. Lansky intends to “build and invest in a new startup company within the cannabis space to be announced soon,” a rep said.

“It has been an incredible journey where together with my business partners, Steve Matthyssen and Mike Miller, we built legacy brands and an incredibly successful company at a time when the industry was at an all-time low,” said Lansky. “I am so proud of the work we did together. As a team, we revolutionized the adult industry and created new standards of quality that put VMG in a unique position in the market. This is a new year, and with the company’s all-star creative, production and management team, I feel it’s the right time for me to move on and focus on my new business opportunities in the cannabis space.”

Lansky praised his VMG collaborators.