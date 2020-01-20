Joe Biden is Clueless on Section 230 – And He’s Not Alone (YNOT)

Read the full article by Ben Suroeste at YNOT.com

NEW YORK – The other day, some clueless old fuck sat down for an interview with the editorial board of the New York Times and – among other things – advocated for the repeal of Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act.

Unfortunately, that clueless old fuck happened to be Joe Biden, one of the more likely Democratic nominees for President of the United States in the upcoming election. Even more unfortunately, Biden’s not alone among American politicians in wanting to amend, repeal, eviscerate or otherwise gut Section 230.

Before talking about how misguided Biden and others are on what Section 230 is and how it works, let’s look at what Biden said to the Times – which, I warn you, is going to be a confusing, confounding and intellectually-painful exercise.

“[The Times] can’t write something you know to be false and be exempt from being sued,” Biden said. “But he [Zuckerberg] can. The idea that it’s a tech company is that Section 230 should be revoked, immediately should be revoked, number one. For Zuckerberg and other platforms.”