You Don’t Have to be Prenda Law for Mass Copyright Litigation to Turn Sour (YNOT)

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. – Last week, the Boca Raton-based Lomnitzer Law Firm filed suit against its former clients, adult entertainment studio Malibu Media, alleging breach of contract.

According to Lomnitzer’s complaint, in violation of a contract between the firm and the studio, on some unknown date, Malibu began instructing attorneys elsewhere in the country to bypass Lomnitzer, which by contract was supposed to managing Malibu’s mass copyright litigation campaign on a nationwide basis, with respect to the remittance of settlement funds.

In the complaint, Lomnitzer also alleges that as of the end of 2019, the firm “has issued invoices to Malibu in the amount of $262,549.92 that are currently open and unpaid.”

Malibu has yet to respond to the complaint, so we have yet to hear their side of the story. The Lomnitzer lawsuit isn’t the central subject of this post, though; the subject is how mass copyright litigation frequently seems to end poorly for the plaintiffs and attorneys involved, whether initiated by adult companies or mainstream entities.

Gene Zorkin has been covering legal and political issues for various adult publications (and under a variety of different pen names) since 2002.