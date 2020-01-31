Democrats Are Open to Changing One of the Internet’s Bedrock Principles (Daily Dot)

Read the full article by Andrew Wyrich at DailyDot.com

Some of the 2020 Democrats have strong opinions about it.

Technology has been a hotly debated issue among Democrats vying for their party’s nomination for president this year.

A number of candidates have called for breaking up major tech giants like Amazon and Google, while others have called for increased investment in broadband or restoring net neutrality rules.

But recently, the idea of tweaking—or even revoking—Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act has also come up.

In mid-January, former Vice President Joe Biden said that the law should be “immediately” revoked. But Biden isn’t the only one who has brought up the idea.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) said last year that the section was a “gift” to tech giants and that they were not “treating it with the respect that it deserves.”

Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) has also introduced a bill that would amend Section 230 by making the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) certify that tech companies are being neutral in moderation, specifically regarding political bias.