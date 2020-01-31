Joe Biden wants to revoke Section 230 (The Verge)

Read the full article by at TheVerge.com

In an interview with The New York Times on Friday, former Vice President Joe Biden called for tech’s biggest liability shield, Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, to be “revoked, immediately.”

“The idea that it’s a tech company is that Section 230 should be revoked, immediately should be revoked, number one. For Zuckerberg and other platforms,” Biden said. “It should be revoked because it is not merely an internet company. It is propagating falsehoods they know to be false.”

This wasn’t the first time Biden criticized the immensely important internet law. In previous interviews with outlets like CNN, Biden has said that “we should be considering taking away [Facebook’s] exemption,” but has never ventured as far as saying that it should be completely “revoked.” The Verge contacted Biden’s campaign to ask if he stands by the statements provided to The New York Times; the campaign did not immediately respond.