2020 XBIZ Awards: A Perfect Vision of the Adult Industry (XBIZ)

LOS ANGELES — The crowning event of XBIZ 2020 took place Thursday, January 16 at the stunning JW Marriott L.A. Live hotel in downtown Los Angeles, as the industry put on their gala best for adult entertainment’s biggest night of the year: the 2020 XBIZ Awards, hosted by Stormy Daniels.

Virtually every performer in the industry walked the red carpet for a throng of mainstream and industry photographers, a deliberately inclusive ritual where people in all stages of their career are always welcome. From multi-award-winning superstars to rising starlets and performers in every diverse sector of the business, everyone got their glitzy snapshot of their progress in the industry at the start of the new decade.

Next to the official red carpet, CalExotics sponsored a photo booth for a more relaxed photo op in playful combinations. Prints and digital copies were immediately available to everyone. Meanwhile, inside the ballroom, attendees enjoyed a wall-to-wall soundtrack of rock hits, an XBIZ tradition and which provided a blood-pumping appetizer for the main event.

As the lights went down, the rock-and-roll attitude that has become an XBIZ trademark gave way to a pulsating drone, elevating the sense of anticipation.

It was the calm before the Stormy.

A rousing ovation accompanied the introductory video especially commissioned for the event, featuring aerial CGI shots of American landmarks transitioning into the Los Angeles cityscape leading to the JW Marriott, interspersed with tributes to free speech and a photo of Larry Flynt, the current XBIZ World magazine cover model and special feature subject, wearing his iconic “Fuck This Court” T-shirt.