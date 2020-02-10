AB5 Author Announces Changes to Controversial California Bill (XBIZ)

Read the full article by Drew Fox at XBIZ.com

LOS ANGELES — Earlier today, California Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez, the author of the controversial AB5 bill that forces employers to reclassify certain freelancers as employees, announced her intention to ease implementation of the bill through a number of initiatives.

Since the bill was signed into law last September, there has been confusion and anger from many sectors of the independent contractor industry over what the bill specifically means for their job status and their ability to work as freelancers, involving everyone from Uber drivers to freelance journalists to cam models.

Today, Gonzalez, who sponsored the legislation, announced several measures meant to assuage some of those fears.

“In the next few weeks, we will be rolling out a number of asks, initiatives and bill language to help ease the implementation of AB5 and make clarifications to the law based on hundreds of meetings and discussions with individuals and groups,” Gonzalez tweeted.

In January, Gonzalez introduced AB1850, a California bill that would further clarify through legislation how employees are classified.