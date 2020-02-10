XBIZ Announces Miami Show Details, Participation Opportunities (XBIZ)

Read the full article at XBIZ.com

LOS ANGELES — XBIZ is pleased to offer a sneak peek of the exciting plans and opportunities fast approaching for XBIZ Miami, as the 2020 edition is set to bring together creators, streamers and webmasters of all levels for an upgraded mix of business and pleasure, May 26-29.

Presented by premier cam network Chaturbate, XBIZ Miami once again takes over the stylish Mondrian Hotel on the sparkling shores of South Beach to deliver action-packed days and high-energy summer nights of networking, panels and parties in an entirely exclusive setting.

Bringing together industry pros, superstars and influencers-on-the-rise from all walks of life, from every corner of the U.S. and beyond, XBIZ Miami offers an unrivaled industry-only experience. Beyond its core mission to deliver insight into the latest trends and tactics shaping adult entertainment, the annual summer pilgrimage provides an abundance of opportunities to break the ice and form valuable connections with community peers and business associates alike.

“XBIZ Miami is the epicenter for exploring the intersection of adult and tech, where attendees can learn about and embrace the latest advances, while linking up with each other within an empowering environment,” XBIZ Events Director Moe Helmy enthused. “With community feedback, we are planning our best mix of business-building, educational and entertainment opportunities yet.”

For those looking to hit the ground running for XBIZ Miami, organizers offer the following opportunities:

Submit Ideas for Career-Boosting Workshops/Topics

Join the New Brands on the Block

Demo a New Platform

Promote Your Swag

Host an Activity or Contest