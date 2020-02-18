Sex Therapist Amie Harwick Killed, Former Boyfriend Arrested (AVN)

Read the full article at AVN.com

LOS ANGELES—Dr. Amie Harwick, a Los Angeles-based marriage, family and sex therapist who worked with adult industry mental health resource Pineapple Support, was killed over the weekend, according to Los Angeles police. Various news outlets report that Harwick previously had a restraining order against Pursehouse that expired roughly two weeks ago.

According to CNN, police were called to Harwick’s Hollywood Hills home in the early hours of Saturday and were met in the street by her roommate, who informed them Harwick was being assaulted inside. She was found on the ground, under a third-story balcony and was taken to a local hospital, where she later died.

Harwick specialized in family and sex counseling. She had become involved with Pineapple Support, and recently began facilitating a weekly support group focusing on performer well-being.

“We are devastated to learn of the death of Amie Harwick, a longtime Pineapple Support therapist and a true force for good in this world,” said Leya Tanit, founder of Pineapple Support. “Amie was one of the first therapists to join our team, and conducted regular in-person sessions for sex workers in her Los Angeles office. She contributed to our Pineapple Support Summit in October, worked with performers directly in a series of pioneering workshops, and was in talks with us about developing new projects that could help lessen the mental health burdens faced by performers. She was a friend and ally—funny, kind, intelligent and dedicated. Our hearts are broken.

“We are struggling with the loss, and send our condolences and love to her friends and family,” Tanit added. “We ask that any performer who worked with Amie contact us if they are struggling with this as well.”

Author of The New Sex Bible for Women and a former Playboy model, Harwick was an advocate for sex workers.

News of her death shook the adult community, especially fellow therapist and sex educators.