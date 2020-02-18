This Is How Google News Helps Spread Misinformation (About Porn) (XBIZ)

Read the full article at XBIZ.com

LOS ANGELES — A week ago, XBIZ debunked a propaganda news release disseminated by anti-porn activist organization NCOSE (formerly known — before a deceptive rebranding — as Morality in Media) claiming that United Airlines had caved under the pressure of one of their campaigns and had decided to “combat rising in-flight porn use.”

But if you search on Google News, the go-to daily news hack for many people, including journalists, to catch up on daily happenings, you would find the factual XBIZ piece drowned by a cacophony of trustworthy sources repeating the made-up NCOSE propaganda as credible news.

This is consistent with the fate of much of adult industry coverage by XBIZ on sensitive topics — e.g., the Mercedes Carrera case; the Girls Do Porn trial; the moral panic around the “Porn is a Public Health Crisis” religiously-motivated campaign — which gets downranked by Google.

The search engine’s algorithm gives pride of place to a barrage of anti-porn “news” items by dubious outlets, spreading easily debunked myths and disinformation deliberately crafted to influence public discourse around sexual expression.

Using the “United Airlines Listens to Anti-Porn Crusaders and Cracks Down on Porn” fake news item as a case study, XBIZ has tabulated how after a week, the Google News ranking continues helping to spread the debunked story.