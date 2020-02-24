An XBIZ Explainer: Here’s What You Need to Know About AB2389 (XBIZ)

Read the full article at XBIZ.com

SACRAMENTO — Yesterday evening, the sex worker community became aware that Democratic California Assemblymember Cristina Garcia had quietly introduced a new bill, AB2389, proposing a “state permit” system for anyone it classified as an “adult performer.”

Two of the main organizations representing stakeholders in the adult entertainment space, the Adult Performers Actors Guild (APAG) and trade group the Free Speech Coalition (FSC), immediately sounded the alarm about this bizarrely worded piece of proposed legislation that would step-up state authority over the activities of a vast number of sex workers.

The bill states that “a person shall not work as an entertainer at an adult entertainment business or as a performer in any adult entertainment video, including, but not limited to, internet web-camming sites, without having first obtained a valid business license or permit from the local business license issuing authority.”