Millennials Might Just Save the Porn Industry (YNOT)

Read the full article by LynseyG at YNOT.com

Since the rise of free streaming porn sites like Pornhub and xHamster in the late aughts, the adult industry has been haunted by the spectre of a future in which consumers would refuse to pay for their porn, period. For millennials, Generation Z, and generations to follow, free online porn has been a constant throughout their adult lives. So why would they ever choose to pay for something they’d always taken for granted as free? The idea spooked many in the industry for years.

But surprising, and encouraging, news just came from Mashable’s Mark Hay: “Although many millennials do opt for free porn alone, a surprising number of them have started to shell out for adult content, at least on certain sites. They now actually make up the largest paying porn consumer base for several producers, outspending older generations substantially. All of which leads [Alex] Hawkins [of xHamster] to assert that ‘millennials may well be the saviors of the porn industry.’”

Though millennials—the generation born between 1983 and 1998—have been blamed for “killing” a wide variety of industries, ranging from homes on golf courses to mayonnaise, it appears that they are dedicated to sustaining entertainment with their dollars, whether it’s adult or otherwise.

And more than that, they’re paying more for it than older generations.