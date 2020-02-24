Mississippi Considers Pair of Bills That Would Ban Online Porn (AVN)

Read the full article by Michael French at AVN.com

In 2016 study, state topped U.S. in average time spent viewing porn sites.

About a week after a lawmaker in the neighboring state of Tennessee introduced a bill that would block all porn sites for any viewer who did not “opt in” to view porn, a Mississippi legislator has introduced not one but two bills that would ban all online porn completely.

In fact, according to a report on the local news site Y’all Politics, the bills authored by Republican Rep. Tracy Arnold would not only ban porn in Mississippi but also would create a coalition of Southern states where the porn ban would apply.

Other states would need to join in the legislation, but among those Arnold’s bill targets would be Georgia, Arkansas, Louisiana, Alabama, Kentucky, Tennessee, West Virginia and Oklahoma.

The states would join to create what one of the bills, HB 1116, calls an “Area of Moral Decency.”