Report: Apple Blocks ‘Asian,’ ‘Teen’ Searches Over Porn Fears (XBIZ)

LOS ANGELES — Apple is now blocking searches on innocuous terms including “Asian” and “teen,” apparently in the belief that only those seeking pornography would search these keywords.

The news was initially reported by tech blog Fossbytes.com.

It is the latest move by consumers’ corporate masters to limit the dissemination of information that they, or their antiporn antagonists, argue is against the moral fabric of a decent society.

While over-blocking questionable search terms may be inevitable given the extreme diversity of adult content available online, Apple’s broad brush may be seen as a sign of “porn culture” infecting its boardroom, where erring on the side of caution results in unforeseen consequences — including preventing the preparation of “Asian cuisine” for a special dinner — due to the lack of recipes showing up in a web search.