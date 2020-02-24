Steven Spielberg’s Daughter Launches Adult Career (AVN)

Read the full article by Peter Warren at AVN.com

CHATSWORTH, Calif.—Giving a new meaning to “Ready Player One” (hey, we couldn’t help ourselves), 23-year-old Mikaela Spielberg—adopted daughter of iconic director Steven—has begun producing her own solo porn videos and says she hopes to expand into exotic dancing.

As divulged Wednesday morning by tabloid outlet The Sun, the Hollywood scion’s decision to pursue this risqué line of work was born of a desire to establish financial independence from her rich parents (her mother is actress Kate Capshaw)—though she says they are supportive of the choice.

“My main hope is just that I get somewhere lucrative enough to where I’m not tied down financially by things,” she told The Sun. “And then I can really start saying to people there’s nothing wrong with me using my body in a way that feels comfortable to support myself. I can’t stay dependent on my parents or even the state for that matter—not that there’s anything wrong with that—it just doesn’t feel comfortable for me.”