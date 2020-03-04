2020 Legal Outlook: Your Rights in Crosshairs, as Election Looms (XBIZ)

Read the full article by Stephen Yagielowicz at XBIZ.com

As we roll into the second decade of the new century, XBIZ offers its annual legal outlook to provide a roadmap for the journey ahead, along with a map charting the obstacles along the way.

To create the most comprehensive view of the adult entertainment’s complicated and diverse legal landscape for 2020, XBIZ sought out the expertise of top attorneys for their advice and insights.

Among the highlights is a laundry list of acronyms and action points for industry operators to be aware of and address, including the impact of the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) and California’s Assembly Bill 5 (AB5); the Copyright Alternative in Small-Claims Enforcement Act (CASE); the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and the Fight Online Sex Trafficking Act (FOSTA).

In addition, we’ll examine the so-called “War on Porn” and the battle over mandatory age and identity verification in the U.K. and around the world; along with the best business practices for 2020; intellectual property considerations; ramifications of the Federal Trade Commission versus Match.com case and more that our readers need to know.

Kicking things off is a look at two of the problems presented by the industry’s favorite state:

California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA)

California Assembly Bill 5 (AB5)

Copyright Alternative in Small-Claims Enforcement Act (CASE)

General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR)

Fight Online Sex Trafficking Act (FOSTA)

Fighting “The War on Porn”

Age Verification Around the World

Best Business Practices for 2020

Intellectual Property Considerations

The Ramifications of FTC Versus Match.com

Politics in Practice: A U.S. Election Year

A Few Last Notes…

While this report contains the chief highlights of 2020’s legal landscape, there are numerous nuances that go beyond its scope — including some of these considerations:

The FSC’s LeBlanc noted that we’re used to thinking of censorship and other legal issues in terms of government and court battles, but the fight of the adult industry is increasingly in the private sector, like social media or banking, where we have far fewer rights.

“As the trade organization of the adult industry, FSC will fight to make sure our voice is heard not only in Sacramento and D.C. but in the corporate suites of Twitter and Facebook and PayPal,” LeBlanc explained. “We cannot allow our businesses to be systematically shut out and prevented from the same accommodations given to other legal businesses.”

For her part, Unzipped Media’s Maxine Lynn wants to remind creatives to protect their tech.