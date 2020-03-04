Anne Hodder-Shipp to Host ‘Compassionate Customer Service’ Webinar 3/6 (YNOT)

Read the full article by Gene Zorkin at YNOT.com

LOS ANGELES – This Friday, March 6, adult industry veteran and sex educator Anne Hodder-Shipp will host “Compassionate Customer Service,” a live training webinar intended for “adult industry customer service reps, store managers, retail staff and other professionals looking to build stronger, more effective customer communication skills.”

The webinar will begin at 2 p.m. PDT on Friday and is “open to anyone looking to learn how to handle concerns, complaints, and questions with tools that translate into return visits,” according to a statement released by Hodder-Shipp.

Sponsored by sex education organization Everyone Deserves Sex Ed (EDSE), the inspiration for the Compassionate Customer Service came after Hodder-Shipp was invited to speak to retailers at an event hosted by adult products distributor Eldorado. At the session, Hodder-Shipp “shared communication tools, problem-solving strategies, and humorous anecdotes while answering important questions from an eager audience of adult industry professionals.”