AVN Show Back at Vegas’ Newly Renovated Virgin Hotels Las Vegas (AVN)

CHATSWORTH, Calif.—The AVN Show has signed a three-year extension with Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, formerly the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino, to exclusively showcase the GayVN Awards, AVN Expo and AVN Awards at the newly renovated property.

“We are excited to be continuing our partnership with the new Virgin Hotels Las Vegas,” said AVN CEO Tony Rios, “We look forward to an incredible experience in what will be the most amazing hotel in Las Vegas!”

The AVN Show brings together more than 1,000 adult stars and 400 exhibitors, all showcasing their products and services. The AVN Show hosts 15 unique parties, including the infamous LATATA Porn Star White Party and The Lair with Mistress Cyan, as well as a plethora of events, panel discussions and gatherings.

The 2021 event schedule is as follows:

GayVN Awards January 18, 2021

AEE January 20-23, 2021

ANE January 20-22, 2021

AVN Awards January 23, 2021

For more, visit AVNShow.com.