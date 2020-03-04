Pineapple Support Opens Addiction Support Group This Month (AVN)

Read the full article by Robert Neuwave at AVN.com

March is Women’s History Month, and Pineapple Support, the adult industry’s leading mental health resource, will be aiding not just the women in adult entertainment but the men as well, as it focuses on issues related to addiction throughout the month of March. Information, resources and strategies for coping with addiction, including exclusive guidance from Pineapple Support therapists and experts, will be shared via blogs and social media.

Pineapple Support is also hosting a six-week Recovery Education and Support Group that will begin meeting on Monday, March 16. The online group is led by Nicki Line, a licensed mental health counselor. The group will provide education about addiction and be a sanctuary for those struggling with addiction in any form.