Adult Industry Coronavirus (COVID-19) Advisory

FSC is closely monitoring the spread of COVID-19, also known as the coronavirus. We want to ensure the industry is prepared to respond to the changing developments in the spread of this virus.

Steps Talent Can Take

Do not work if you feel you are getting sick. We realize this may not be an easy decision when faced with the need for a paycheck.

Wash your hands often with soap and water, for at least 20 seconds . While soap and water is preferable, you can also use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with an alcohol content of at least 60%.

Avoid touching your face, mouth, or eyes with unwashed hands

Get a flu shot if you haven’t already. While the flu shot will not prevent the coronavirus, it will help you from contracting a different flu strain.

Cough or sneeze into your arm – not your hands!

Film solo content. Additionally, try to build a stockpile of content to release in case you get sick or there is a halt in production.

Steps Producers Can Take

Do not push people to work who have called in sick. We recognize that a change in cast or crew may cause a delay or additional expenses while shooting, but the consequences of people getting sick on set are a much greater risk both in terms of health and finances.

Do not allow anyone who is visibly ill on set. Send talent or crew home – and make this policy clear prior to shooting.

Ensure sets are thoroughly cleaned prior to shooting. This should be standard practice regardless, but be additionally prudent in making sure all surfaces that cast or crew come into contact with have been sanitized.

Film extra content. Try to build a stockpile of content now, understanding that filming could eventually be impacted by the virus.

Travel

Stop all nonessential travel to South Korea, China, Italy, Iran, and Japan following the CDC travel recommendations . Consider minimizing ALL international travel until the CDC recommendations change.

Quarantine at home if you have traveled to a country with an outbreak of COVID-19 , following the CDC instructions .

If this does become an epidemic in the United States, we are prepared to respond. We are currently monitoring guidance from public health departments in the following metropolitan areas:



Los Angeles County

San Francisco Bay Area

Miami-Dade County

Las Vegas

New York City

If the public health authorities in one of these areas indicates that the spread of the virus has created a significant risk of infection to the general population, we will issue a production hold in that jurisdiction until public health authorities have indicated that it is safe.

For additional information, contact your local public health officials.