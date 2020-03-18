Update on Current Production Hold

Dear FSC PASS Members,

The mandatory production hold called yesterday will continue while we work to retest talent who were given less sensitive tests than those required by PASS.

While there is no doubt about the accuracy of their test results, we have to maintain the production hold until these individuals are again cleared. I apologize if the issuance of a mandatory production hold on top of a voluntary production hold caused more confusion.

To be clear, we have no reason to believe that there are any active cases of HIV or syphilis in the talent community.

However, because they were not tested with the approved protocol, they must be retested and we must handle this event as if it were the same as an actual threat of infection. Unfortunately, the current restrictions on travel have made it difficult to retest some of the talent. We understand that many in our community are already dealing with high levels of stress due to work stoppage and the spread of coronavirus.

Over the weekend, we were alerted that Talent Health Labs (THL) was processing syphilis tests in a different manner than is mandated by PASS. Our protocols mandate the use of a second test in order to more quickly identify false positives. This deviation from protocol was unacceptable. As it did not weaken protections, we did not immediately call a production hold. However, we did reach out to THL to correct.

On Tuesday, we discovered that THL was using just one of the two HIV tests mandated by PASS protocols. They were using the less sensitive test that is standard for HIV testing in the general public, not the PASS-standard PCR-RNA test. We immediately suspended THL from PASS and called a production hold while we investigated.

PASS’s strict testing protocols, with redundant tests and the 14-day test window, were designed by medical experts and have been effective in keeping our community safe. Since the inception of these protocols in 2004, there has not been a single HIV transmission on a PASS-regulated set. Adherence to the protocols by PASS-certified labs is the foundation of the system.

As THL was a new lab, these tests only affected a small percentage of the talent pool. Most have since retested clear with the other PASS-certified labs (TTS, CET, and AIT). Once we are able to clear all affected performers, we will reopen PASS. However, even then, the voluntary production hold will remain in place.

We hope to be able to reopen PASS by Sunday, March, 22. We will post daily updates about the status of the mandatory production hold. In the meantime, all production must cease.

We appreciate your patience during this confusing, stressful time. We’ve provided a short FAQ on some of the issues related to this hold. Our goal is always to protect talent and maintain safe sets.

If you have any questions or concerns, please email us at pass@freespeechcoalition.com.

Be safe,

Michelle L. LeBlanc

Executive Director

PRODUCTION HOLD FAQ

When Is a Production Hold Called?

A production hold is called when we believe there may be a potential risk to the health of the talent pool. During a production hold, production stops while we investigate the risk and determine if work can safely continue.

What is the Difference Between a Production Hold and a Moratorium?

Both a production hold and a moratorium require a full stoppage of work. However, while a production hold might last a few days or more, in order to establish that work can continue safely. A moratorium occurs when the risk can not be identified or isolated — for example, if there are multiple incidences, or we can not accurately track contacts. In the case of a moratorium, work stops for two weeks, after which every performer must be retested.

Why Are There Two Syphilis Tests?

We use two tests (RPR and Treponemal). Because one of the tests is very sensitive, it frequently gives a ‘false positive’ result — meaning it returns a ‘positive’ result even if the person does not have syphilis. (For example, it might give a false positive test if a performer had previously had syphilis, but no longer does.) We run both together so that we can quickly separate actual positive tests from false positives — and not have to ask performers to retest or lose work unnecessarily.

In the case of THL, they were only running one test. If it returned a positive result, they ran the second test. This caused delays for talent, and was a violation of our protocols, but it didn’t represent an immediate danger to the talent pool.

Why Are There Two HIV Tests?

We use two HIV tests, the PCR-RNA test and the HIV Antibody/Antigen test. The PCR-RNA test is more sensitive than the Antibody/Antigen test. The PCR-RNA test is the gold standard for testing. It can identify an infection 7-10 days after exposure, and is critical to ensuring safe sets.

THL was only using the Antibody/Antigen test, which is the standard testing protocol for the general public, but is not the standard testing protocol for PASS.