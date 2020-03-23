Sex and Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) (NYC.gov)

Read the full pdf at NYC.gov

Sex and Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19)

All New Yorkers should stay home and minimize contact with others to reduce the spread of

COVID-19.

But can you have sex?

Here are some tips for how to enjoy sex and to avoid spreading COVID-19.

1. Know how COVID-19 spreads.

2. Have sex with people close to you.

3. Take care during sex.

4. Skip sex if you or your partner is not feeling well.

5. Prevent HIV, other sexually transmitted infections (STIs) and unplanned pregnancy.

For more information about COVID-19, visit nyc.gov/coronavirus.