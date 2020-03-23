Here Are The Latest Coronavirus Restrictions on Beaches, Hiking Trails, Parks, Recreation Spaces (LA Times)

Read the full article by Alex Wigglesworth & Rong-Gong Lin II at LATimes.com
The city of Los Angeles and other civic agencies announced new restrictions on movements due to the coronavirus.
They took the actions amid concerns over people continuing to jam trails, beaches and parks despite orders to stay home when possible and to practice social distancing.
Closures and bans
All businesses ordered shut, with exceptions
All gatherings are banned
Nail and hair salons are ordered shut
Golf courses ordered shut
Indoor malls and shopping centers
How essential businesses must operate
Essential businesses need to take the following precautions:
Require customers, visitors and workers to be separated by 6 feet, to the extent feasible
Provide hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol or hand-washing facilities with soap and water
Post a sign at the entrance instructing people to go away if they have symptoms of illness, such as having a fever or cough
Clean and sanitize the premises
Bars, gyms, movie theaters
Still closed.
Drive-in movie theaters
These are now closed.
Playgrounds
Indoor and outdoor playgrounds for children are ordered shut, except for those within child-care centers.
Flea markets and swap meets
Indoor and outdoor flea markets and swap meets are ordered shut.
Essential activities exempt from this order
Essential businesses exempt from this order