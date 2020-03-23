Here Are The Latest Coronavirus Restrictions on Beaches, Hiking Trails, Parks, Recreation Spaces (LA Times)

Read the full article by Alex Wigglesworth & Rong-Gong Lin II at LATimes.com

The city of Los Angeles and other civic agencies announced new restrictions on movements due to the coronavirus.

They took the actions amid concerns over people continuing to jam trails, beaches and parks despite orders to stay home when possible and to practice social distancing.

Closures and bans

All businesses ordered shut, with exceptions

All gatherings are banned

Nail and hair salons are ordered shut

Golf courses ordered shut

Indoor malls and shopping centers

How essential businesses must operate

Essential businesses need to take the following precautions:

Require customers, visitors and workers to be separated by 6 feet, to the extent feasible

Provide hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol or hand-washing facilities with soap and water

Post a sign at the entrance instructing people to go away if they have symptoms of illness, such as having a fever or cough

Clean and sanitize the premises

Bars, gyms, movie theaters

Still closed.

Drive-in movie theaters

These are now closed.

Playgrounds

Indoor and outdoor playgrounds for children are ordered shut, except for those within child-care centers.

Flea markets and swap meets

Indoor and outdoor flea markets and swap meets are ordered shut.

Essential activities exempt from this order

Essential businesses exempt from this order