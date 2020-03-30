Adult Webcam Sites to the Rescue During COVID-19 Shutdowns (YNOT)

Read the full article at YNOT.com

As more people stay home under the coronavirus’s continued global takeover, the internet at large is abuzz with activity. Perhaps nowhere more so than adult cam sites, where performers are busy interacting with fans from a responsible social distance. And, in these unprecedented times, webcam sites are trying unprecedented things to help those in need—of a place to hang out or a place to make money during the economic downturn.

On March 25, CamSoda, a leading adult webcam platform, launched CamSodaLive, “a new, free service that allows lifestyle and entertainment businesses to broadcast and monetize content for free,” reported Detroit-area radio station 97.1 The Ticket. Its first show? A free stand-up comedy show from Stand Up NY, billed as “a leading New York City comedy club that has featured comic legends like Chris Rock, Kevin Hart and Artie Lange, and many others.” The inaugural Stand Up NY Camsoda show featured, fittingly, retired adult performer Alia Janine, as well as Dante Nero, Sherrod Small, and others.

Citing the pandemic’s “terrible impact on businesses, especially those in the entertainment space, who have been forced to shut their doors,” CamSoda’s VP Daryn Parker, said, “In an effort to provide consumers with some top-of-line entertainment remotely, and to enable businesses to earn money, we’re leveraging our technology that allows adult entertainers to broadcast to millions annually and launching CamSodaLive.”