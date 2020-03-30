How Visa Is Out to Protect Merchants (XBIZ)

Read the full article at XBIZ.com

Visa Resolve Online (VROL) protects merchants against unnecessary chargebacks by providing pre-dispute safeguards and workflow-based coverage of all disputes to help manage and resolve them far more efficiently.

The process performed across a dedicated network, built to transmit and retrieve transaction data, information and documentation in the event of a dispute, which has already been fully integrated with Verifi’s own internal pre-dispute solutions in VROL, utilizes liability/funds management through VROL Financials and is required for submission of Visa disputes.

VROL is Mandated by VISA

Under Visa dispute rules, all issuers and acquirers that are members of Visa must use VROL to perform the following actions:

Respond to a retrieval request

Transmit chargeback, representment, arbitration or compliance documentation

Make any pre-arbitration or pre-compliance attempts

File, withdraw or appeal arbitration or compliance cases

VROL is an important part of the global Visa infrastructure and is used wherever Visa cards are issued, from North and South America to the EU Digital Single Market and beyond. The purpose of VROL is to provide a single platform where all information regarding disputes can be passed and processed securely to improve the speed and efficiency of dispute resolution for merchants and consumers alike.