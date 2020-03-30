Things You Can Do To Help

A blog by Lotus Lain

The FSC Emergency Fund has been activated to help talent and crew who can’t work during the COVID-19 production hold. To date, we have received over 300 applications from talent and crew, with more coming in. We will start disbursing funds by April 1.

In an effort to help those of us who have been put out of in-person, on-site production work, some performers have been donating directly to the FSC emergency fund link. Others have come up with creative ways to generate donations directly from their fans.

We are already halfway to the next $30,000, and are on track to disburse $300 payments to another 100 people next week. After that, we will continue to pay 100 people each time we raise another $30,000. Please help us in this effort to fully realize the goals of our emergency fund.

Here are some ideas that have worked for some performers:

Pornhub/ModelHub Models

You can arrange to have 100% of the proceeds of a live show or the sales of a video on their platform donated to the FSC emergency fund. Just be sure to arrange it ahead of time with PornHub or ModelHub directly.

Cam Show

You can create a live show on a webcam platform and the tips you raise can be donated to the FSC emergency fund.

This is how Mystic Star set up her fundraiser cam show.

Fan Donations

You can ask your fans to show you a screenshot of their donation to the FSC emergency fund to get an exclusive video or picture set from you or a free/trial subscription to one of your paid platforms.

This is how Gia DiMarco got her fans to help out.

Do you have a fun, interesting or unique way of fundraising that we don’t know about?

Let us know at emergencyfund@freespeechcoalition.com.