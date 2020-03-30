Why Is Liberal Paper The Guardian Publishing ‘Porn Is Human Trafficking’ Propaganda? (XBIZ)

Read the full article at XBIZ.com

NEW YORK — Over the past few months, several articles and editorials with a distinct War On Porn propaganda slant have been appearing under the banner of The Guardian, the influential transatlantic news organization based in London and New York, which bills itself as “the world’s leading liberal voice.”

These articles look almost exactly like the rest of The Guardian online content, with the same font, design, artwork, layout and out-links to other stories produced by the news source of choice for educated liberals in the English-speaking world and around the globe.

Recent articles include quotes from Labour politicians claiming that “the online harms bill doesn’t go far enough” and “we have to get control over [the porn] industry,” giving a platform to religiously inspired Exodus Cry founder Laila Mickelwait to conflate consensual and nonconsensual adult content, and an op-ed written by anti-porn crusader Kate Isaacs clamoring for state censorship and entitled “Pornhub needs to change — or shut down.”

But a closer look at these Guardian War On Porn articles in their “Exploitation in Focus” series — the latest bears the sensationalist, call-to-action, passive-voice headline “Urgent Action Needed As Rise in Porn Site Traffic Raises Abuse Fears, Say MPs” — reveals that the content was produced “under the sponsorship of Humanity United.”

Buried in the small print next to the article there’s a link leading to a page where The Guardian discloses that the “Exploitation in Focus” series is “supported, in part, through a grant to theguardian.org by Humanity United, a U.S.-based foundation dedicated to bringing new approaches to global problems that have long been considered intractable.”

According to the disclaimer, the Humanity United content “is editorially independent and covers modern-day slavery” but “all our journalism follows GNM’s published editorial code.”

By categorizing “pornography” in their “modern day slavery” section, however The Guardian conflates legitimate adult entertainment production and distribution (i.e., legal, consensual porn) with “human trafficking.”