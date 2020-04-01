INDUSTRY ALERT: FAKE ‘PRODUCER’ FRAUDULENTLY POSING AS KINK.COM

Performers should be aware of a ‘scam’ producer fraudulently implying a connection to Kink.com. The bogus ‘producer’ uses a telephone number with an 818 area code and says he’s been working with Kink as a freelance producer since the shutdown of the Armory.

Any performers approached by an unknown person claiming to represent Kink.com should be extremely wary. Due to the production shutdown, no producers affiliated with Kink are shooting.

If you are contacted — whether by phone, social media or email — by someone claiming to work for or with Kink.com, Kink asks that you email report-concerns@kink.com to confirm their identity and association.

The elements of this scam appear to be similar to several other incidents reported in recent years. To protect yourself in any potential booking, Free Speech Coalition recommends the following precautions:

If you have a licensed agent:

have them verify the booking, contacts and details

If you do not have a licensed agent:

Only communicate with new producers or agents through official company email accounts (if the person does not have an official account, ask them for a contact at the company that you can email to verify the relationship)

ask for references from other models, and verify them

get contracts and other paperwork in advance and have it vetted by an attorney

avoid negotiating or agreeing to shoots via sites like Whatsapp and Facebook, particularly when dealing with a new producer or agent

When in doubt, contact FSC

We ask all existing performers, as well as those seeking to work in the adult industry, to always confirm the identity of any unknown director, agent or other contact by calling or emailing the company they claim to represent. Most companies have publicly available profiles. If you are unable to reach the company, or are otherwise hesitant to do so, please contact FSC, and we can help confirm.

FSC is currently investigating this scam. We encourage anyone who has been approached, or has any knowledge of this scam or others, to report potential incidents to us so that we may alert the community, as well as law enforcement.

Fraud and identity theft are criminal offenses, and can be punishable by prison. Rape by deception — in which a person agrees to have sex under fraudulent pretenses, such as a bogus adult shoot — is a state felony.

CONTACT:

Free Speech Coalition

report@freespeechcoalition.com

818.348.9373