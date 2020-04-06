GoFundMe Set Up for Jillian Foxxx After Assault in Home (AVN)

Read the full article by Peter Warren at AVN.com

GLEN ALLEN, Va.—Adult performer Jillian Foxxx is in critical care following a brutal attack in her townhouse last month. Her son, Raymond Watson, has set up a fundraiser through GoFundMe with a goal of $100,000 to go toward Foxxx’s hospital bills.

According to industry scribe Steve Nelson, both Foxxx and her roommate were beaten in their residence at around 11 p.m. March 10 by a purported acquaintance. Though the circumstances surrounding the attack are unknown, Foxxx was left with a broken jaw, chipped eye socket, blunt force trauma and other injuries.

Steve Cline, 59, of Ridgeway, Va., was arrested March 27 for the assault and charged with two counts of malicious wounding.

For further details about her GoFundMe, click here.