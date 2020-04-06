Headed for Retirement, Bob Christian Reflects on 24 Years in Adult (XBIZ)

Read the full article by Ariana Rodriguez at XBIZ.com

Adam & Eve, the half-century-old adult powerhouse brand, has conquered all facets of adult business from retail to films to the internet. While much of the credit is due to the business-savvy of legendary founder Phil Harvey, for the past 24 years, Bob Christian has played a vital role in Adam & Eve’s expansion into many of the adult industry’s competitive sectors. As a member of Adam & Eve’s senior management/marketing team, Christian first began working with Harvey 35 years ago, for his direct-marketing vitamin operation that sold to individuals through offers in credit card statements.

In his quarter of a century with the company, Christian more than made use of his MBA from the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill, as he has been involved to some degree in everything from accounting to marketing with Adam & Eve. Christian’s role evolved to include the head of new business, running Adam & Eve’s movie operation and establishing the thriving retail chain. Today, Adam & Eve has 78 store locations and recently crossed over into Australia with the acquisition of Wild Secrets — the country’s biggest online retailer of adult toys and sexy lingerie. Christian, naturally, served as the lead on the acquisition and its interim management until a general manager was appointed.

If there’s something Christian’s colleagues will remember him for, it’s his cheerful disposition — or as Phil Harvey simply puts it, “Bob has a way of brightening up the day.”